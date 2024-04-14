iWantTFC brings its hot, must-watch picks to stream this summer

Summer’s here and the getaway season is in full swing — but the fun doesn’t stop there as iWantTFC, the home of Filipino stories, makes a splash with its must-watch picks that stream for free and are perfect for audiences’ summertime viewing.

Experience the beach vibes everywhere with these original titles from iWantTFC, featuring its sizzling comedy-drama series Beach Bros starring Kyle Echarri and Chie Filomeno, plus the island-mystery show Fractured top-billed by Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.

Love whiffs the summer breeze with iWantTFC’s romance picks for the warm season as viewers can watch on-demand the classic Kapamilya weekly series Tabing Ilog, Gerald Anderson and Yam Concepcion’s steamy drama Init sa Magdamag and feelsy love without borders in the reality dating series Sparks Camp.

Viewers can also feel the heat with iWantTFC’s curated films that are perfect for the summer, with titles including the sexy comedy hit Abay Babes; fiery romance in Xian Lim, Coleen Garcia and Nathalie Hart’s Sin Island; and the immersive island drama of the multi-awarded film Siargao starring Jericho Rosales and Erich Gonzales.

More summer picks await audiences on iWantTFC with Gerald Anderson and Arci Muñoz’s lovers-turned-friends comedy-drama Can We Still Be Friends, plus a generational romance in the Piolo Pascual, Coleen Garcia and Dawn Zulueta starrer Love Me Tomorrow.