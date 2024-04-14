IM 70.3 Lapu-Lapu stakes world tilt slots

As the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu kicks off this Sunday in Mactan, Cebu, competitors will vie not only for titles across numerous age groups but also for the coveted chance to participate in the 2024 VinFast IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship.

The race that would be staged at the Mactan Newtown is offering 45 age-group qualifying slots along with an additional 15 slots dedicated to promoting female participation as part of the event’s commitment to gender equality in sports.

These qualifiers will earn the opportunity to compete in the World Championship slated 14 to 15 December in Taupo, New Zealand, where participants will experience New Zealand’s stunning landscapes and the vibrant local culture firsthand.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the IRONMAN 70.3 in Cebu, drawing close to 1,400 athletes from 58 countries. They will compete in the challenging triathlon consisting of 1.9 km swim, 90km bike and 21k run over a world-class racecourse.

This landmark event, presented by Megaworld and The Mactan Newtown, is highlighted by a strong professional lineup, including 2023 IM 70.3 Davao winner Filipe Azevedo of Portugal, and Denmark’s Daniel Bakkegard, a seasoned competitor with multiple titles.

On the women’s side, Australia’s Dimity-Lee Duke and Els Visser from the Netherlands head the field, bringing seasoned international experience to the competition organized by The IRONMAN Group.

Twelve titles are at stake in various age divisions. Also on tap in the event are the relay all male and all female and the relay mixed.

Graham Coates, first vice president and head of Megaworld, Lifestyle Malls, expressed pride in supporting the event, saying: “We are proud to be part of this remarkable festival of strength, perseverance and sporting excellence. This event aligns with our commitment to promoting a culture of challenge and achievement.”

This year’s race will also introduce some innovative features to enhance the competition and spectator experience. The opening swim leg will now use color-coded buoys for better navigation — yellow for the outbound leg, orange for the return, and red for key turns.

The bike route will again include the fast CCLEX bridge, and the run will offer a vibrant, festive atmosphere, boosting the energy and morale of the triathletes as they push toward the finish line.

Together, these elements ensure that the IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu promises not just a test of physical endurance but a captivating journey of personal discovery and triumph.