Exo D.O. to release third mini-album ‘Blossom’

Exo’s D.O. is set to make a solo comeback with the release of his third mini-album Blossom.

On 8 April, Company Soosoo announced that the K-pop idol will be returning on 7 May to drop Blossom, which contains six songs including its title track “Mars.”

D.O.’s last solo comeback was in September 2023 with his sophomore mini-album Expectation. His first mini-album, Empathy, was released on 26 July 2021 under his former label SM Entertainment.

On 25 March, it was also announced that D.O. is bringing his Bloom fan concert to the Philippines on 31 August. Venue and ticket prices are yet to be announced. The Asia tour will kick off in Seoul on 8 and 9 June and will have stops in Taipei, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Tokyo, Nagoya, Osaka, Bangkok and Malaysia.

D.O. was formally introduced as a member of the K-pop group Exo on 30 January 2012. The group officially debuted on 8 April 2012 with the extended play Mama. He is the sixth member to debut solo, following Lay, Chen, Baekhyun, Suho and Kai. Members Chanyeol and Sehun, meanwhile, formed the sub-unit Exo-SC in 2019 with their debut EP What A Life.

Aside from being a singer, D.O. also acted in the movies Unforgettable (2016), My Annoying Brother (2016), Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds (2017), Room No. 7 (2017), Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018) and Swing Kids (2018). He joined the cast of the hit K-drama It’s Okay, That’s Love with Gong Hyo-jin and Jo In-sung in 2014.

D.O. further delved into acting when he headlined The Moon (2023) and the upcoming Secret. Secret is the Korean remake of the 2007 Taiwanese blockbuster film of the same title. It received six nominations at the 44th Golden Horse Awards and won Outstanding Taiwanese Film of the Year, Best Original Song for the track “Secret” and Best Visual Effects. It was also nominated for Best Asian Film at the 27th Hong Kong Film Awards in 2008. It was adapted into a stage musical in the US and China in 2016.