Debt can ruin friendships when borrowers are delinquent in returning the money they owe. Lenders may also pay a higher price to run after debtors.

When a resident of Barangay Zone 15, Talisay City, Negros Occidental went to collect money owed him by a neighbor, the father of the borrower said his son already paid it, according to a report of GMA Regional TV News.

The 51-year-old visitor disputed the claim, and a heated argument ensued between the two. In anger, the father of the alleged delinquent borrower hacked the man in the shoulder, wounding him.

The attacker surrendered to the police but was subsequently released when the two settled their differences and the P100 owed to the victim, who survived the attack.

In Tanay, Rizal, Melvin Tica went to collect money owed him by an excavation worker on Friday morning.

At the time, the alleged debtor was operating a backhoe at the construction site where he works in Manila East Road, Sitio Suyok, Barangay Tandang Kutyo, ABS-CBN News reports.

As Tica demanded the return of remittance money that the worker allegedly failed to give him, a heated argument erupted.

The angry backhoe operator then swung the steel bucket of the heavy equipment, hitting Tica, who fell to the ground.

The “debtor” then allegedly slammed the bucket twice into the fallen Tica, killing him, according to the report.

The attacker was reportedly arrested and is now facing murder charges.