Dance on growth and harvest

The FEU Dance Company will take center stage with its annual dance concert, TAMnan: Yugto ng Pag-aani, on 20 April at 3 p.m. at the Far Eastern University Auditorium in Manila.

Set against the backdrop of agriculture and horticulture, TAMnan: Yugto ng Pag-aani will take the audience through the core stages of planting — a significant metaphor chosen to mirror the phases of personal life and community growth through the lens and movement language of the current student artists of the Company.

Tamnan means “to plant into something.” A seed should be buried in dirt before it can begin to sprout and grow. The concert aims to portray human struggles as an integral part of development.

Pag-aani is a Filipino word that refers to the act of harvesting fruit. A movement narrative of human experiences, this concert shows that by overcoming challenges, embracing individuality and celebrating each other’s differences, we allow ourselves to grow and bloom.

The concert is headed by the FEU Dance Company’s artistic director, Deborah Afuang, along with folk dance coach Albert Furing and choreographers Sean Marc Pescador, Ronieth Dayao, El Bautista, Adelaine Perez, Tonnie Padayao, Xyron Godfrey Apostol, Johann Jabrica, Stephanie Palconit and Danyel Reyes.

Tickets for the FEU community are at P100. Tickets for other guests are P150. For tickets and more information, visit: https://feudancecompany.crd.co/#register.