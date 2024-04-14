CLICKS INTO PLACE

Honda Philippines recently showcased its latest lineup of exceptional motorcycles during the 16th Inside Racing Bike Festival at the World Trade Center.

It was a three-day excitement as the country’s No. 1 motorcycle company paraded its units on top of actual ride exhibition from 22 to 24 March.

To further reinforce the importance of IR Bikefest 2024, HPI representatives Sayaka Arai and Jomel Jerezo were present to officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to Arai: “Today, we are gathered as one community to share our love and passion for motorcycles. Honda will continue to listen to customer voice as we aim to provide joy, fun, innovations and convenience to many Filipino riders.

“Motorcycle market is indeed growing and Honda is driven to provide Filipino customers a top quality mobility products with advance technology and features, attractive design and safety and environmental friendly products.”

The highlight of the event was the launch of The New Click 125, the bike meant to be an outstanding option for all Filipino riders as this offers exceptional performance and practical fuel economy.

This is evident from the bike’s 125 cubic capacity 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC, liquid-cooled, eSP engine. In fact, this engine setup allows it to make 8.2 kilowatt of maximum power at 8,500 revolutions per minute and 10.8 newton-meter maximum torque at 5,000 rpm.

And at that specs, the New Clock 125 still provides a fuel efficiency rating of 50.3 kilometers per liter.