CLICKS INTO PLACE

Honda Philippines recently showcased its latest lineup of exceptional motorcycles during the 16th Inside Racing Bike Festival at the World Trade Center.
It was a three-day excitement as the country’s No. 1 motorcycle company paraded its units on top of actual ride exhibition from 22 to 24 March.
To further reinforce the importance of IR Bikefest 2024, HPI representatives Sayaka Arai and Jomel Jerezo were present to officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
According to Arai: “Today, we are gathered as one community to share our love and passion for motorcycles. Honda will continue to listen to customer voice as we aim to provide joy, fun, innovations and convenience to many Filipino riders.
“Motorcycle market is indeed growing and Honda is driven to provide Filipino customers a top quality mobility products with advance technology and features, attractive design and safety and environmental friendly products.”
The highlight of the event was the launch of The New Click 125, the bike meant to be an outstanding option for all Filipino riders as this offers exceptional performance and practical fuel economy.
This is evident from the bike’s 125 cubic capacity 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, SOHC, liquid-cooled, eSP engine. In fact, this engine setup allows it to make 8.2 kilowatt of maximum power at 8,500 revolutions per minute and 10.8 newton-meter maximum torque at 5,000 rpm.
And at that specs, the New Clock 125 still provides a fuel efficiency rating of 50.3 kilometers per liter.
What’s more, the New Click 125 comes with a new special edition two-tone color styling with sporty decals for more aggressive look.
It also has a touch of elegance with new colored matte brown cast wheel and rear grab. Keeping its advance feature and reliable performance that surely hit to scooter lovers and continue leading the automatic segment.
The New Click 125 is offered at a price that emphasize its value, available in standard type with model price at P81,400 available in four different colors the Pearl Arctic White, Obsidian Black Metallic, Pearl Crimson Red, Pearl Arctic White and Pearl Sylvestris Gray.
The new special edition two-toned color variant are Pearl Sylvestris Gray Stellar Blue Metallic and Matte Fiery Red Metallic with a suggested retail price of P83,900.
At the event, HPI showcased an impressive lineup of their latest motorcycles, catering to a wide range of preferences and riding styles.
The display kicked off with their high displacement 160cc automatic models, appealing to those looking for power and smooth handling. Following this, attendees had the chance to admire HPI's trail and motocross bikes, designed for off-road enthusiasts and adventure seekers including Power Products and Pro Honda Oil.
Along with the exhibits were the CBR 150R bikes of two HPI-sponsored Riders, Jakob Sablaya and Alfonsi Daquigan. They are competing in domestic and international races.
Lastly, the event featured the much-anticipated sports cub model: The All-New Winner X, which has already received positive feedback. In addition, a touch of customization, an accessorized version of this bike was also featured.
Participants were treated to the opportunity to test ride the All-New Winner X in Standard, Racing and Premium variants, as well the New PCX 160 and Click 160 on all days of the event.