Ateneo gets even with UE

Ateneo de Manila University got back at opening-day tormentor University of the East with a 25-17, 23-25, 25-23, 25-16 victory Sunday and halted its two-game skid in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The game turned into a duel between Lyann de Guzman and Casiey Dongallo but it was the Blue Eagles’ support system that spelled the big difference.

De Guzman showed the way for Ateneo with 25 points on 21 attacks, three blocks, and a service ace along with 10 digs and seven receptions while Dongallo unloaded 27 points on 23 spikes and four blocks for the Lady Warriors.

“There’s no more chance to be in the top four but we need to fight for the best position,” said Blue Eagles first-year coach Sergio Veloso.

Geezel Tsunashima provided the much-needed assistance for Ateneo with 18 points while Sobe Buena and AC Miner also produced 13 and 12 points, respectively.

UE kept it close in the fourth set at the second technical timeout, down by just a point 15-16, but Ateneo wanted to end it there and then with a 9-1 flurry to get the job done in two hours and four minutes.

“We’ve accepted that we are out of the Final Four but I told them that we should cherish the moment that we are all playing together and give our best for the Ateneo community,” said Roma Mae Doromal, who sparkled with 23 receptions and 23 digs.

The Blue Eagles improved to 4-8 at fifth, matching their win total last season with two games left in their schedule.

Ateneo will look to further raise its record next Sunday against archrival De La Salle University at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

The Lady Warriors dropped their third straight game to fall to 2-9, still at seventh.

UE will look to bounce back on Wednesday against the Final Four-bound Far Eastern University at the Big Dome.