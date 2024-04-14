Alignment of big projects marks Pangasinan development

While there is no section in the address focusing on culture and the arts, there are significant developments in this field, highlighted by the library and the newly established provincial museum, as mentioned in the second State of the Province Address (SOPA) of Pangasinan governor Ramon “Mon-Mon” V. Guico III, delivered on 5 April, which was also the Agew na Pangasinan or Pangasinan Day, celebrating the 444th founding anniversary of the northwestern Luzon province.

A fittingly formal affair, the SOPA, which highlighted the achievements of his administration in the past year, was held at the Provincial Capitol Plaza in Lingayen with the all-white Provincial Capitol building serving as an august backdrop, and was attended by local government officials and representatives and employees from different local and national government agencies.

Being a writer, artist, filmmaker, cultural worker and heritage advocate, I welcomed the mention of the library and the museum because cultural development is integral to the progress of a community, and it is rare for government officials to take notice of this.