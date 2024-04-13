Tourist rest area unveiled in Palawan

To enhance the convenience of tourists in Palawan, the Department of Tourism revealed the new Tourist Rest Area in the Municipality of Roxas in a ceremony led by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco on Friday.

Strategically located along the national highway in Barangays Sandoval and San Nicolas in Roxas, the newly unveiled TRA seeks to be a convenient pit stop for travelers going on a road trip to explore Palawan's breathtaking and world-class destinations.

During the program, Tourism Secretary Frasco emphasized the Marcos administration's prioritization of impactful infrastructure projects which aims to address the basic needs of tourists and ensure their memorable and convenient experience in the country.

"The directive of the President is clear: we have to enhance the overall tourist experience, that our tourists will enjoy their stay, they will stay longer, and they will come back again and again, and in that way, we can ensure the livelihood and employment in the tourism industry within our destinations and the neighboring destinations," Secretary Frasco said.

Having been a local chief executive herself prior to taking the helm of the DOT, Secretary Frasco shared the Department's dedication to helping LGUs elevate their tourism development initiatives.

Meanwhile, provincial and local government officials of Palawan have shown their gratitude for the successful inauguration and turnover of the flagship TRA in Roxas.

"We at the Provincial Government of Palawan are truly grateful to the Department of Tourism for choosing the Province of Palawan as one of the pilot sites for this landmark project," Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates said in his remarks delivered by Board Member Roseller Pineda.

"As we formally inaugurate this state-of-the-art facility, I hope that it symbolizes a new chapter in our journey towards tourism development and sustainable growth for Palawan. Together, let us embrace this opportunity to showcase the rich culture, beautiful scenery, and warm hospitality that the people of Palawan can offer," the Governor added.

Meanwhile, Roxas Mayor Dennis M. Sabando said that while the Municipality has mostly focused on other sectors in the past such as agriculture–which serves as the primary source of livelihood of residents–the LGU is open to more activities that will come to boost the town's economy.

The TRA in Roxas is among the initial batch of TRAs launched by the DOT under the leadership of Secretary Frasco since last year, in realization of President Marcos, Jr.’s directive to enhance the overall tourist experience.

Secretary Frasco announced that the DOT will soon break ground on another TRA in Brooke's Point, Palawan, that will cater to tourists accessing southern parts of the province.

Other locations where the TRAs have so far been completed and are now operational include Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon; Island Garden City of Samal (IGaCoS), Davao del Norte; Dauis, Bohol; Carcar City and the towns of Carmen, Medellin, Moalboal in Cebu.