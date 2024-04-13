Adamson University remained in the thick of the fight for a Final Four berth after scoring a 25-17, 23-25, 20-25, 25-23, 15-13 victory over University of the Philippines (UP) on Saturday in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium.

A timeout by head coach JP Yude late in the fourth set and their steely nerves in the decider proved to be instrumental in the Lady Falcons’ bid to put a halt to their six-game slump en route to a 3-8 record for sixth place.

Even though it succeeded in staying alive, the chances of catching the last bus to the next phase depends on Far Eastern University.

The Lady Tamaraws have four games remaining in their schedule and they only need just one win to complete the Final Four cast, leaving the Lady Falcons with no other option but to accept it.

“I told the players to always persevere because nothing is impossible if they really want to win,” Yude said.

UP threatened to send Adamson to its seventh-straight loss with a 22-20 lead in the fourth.

But it was at this moment when Yude decided to call for a timeout, something that lit a fire in the Lady Falcons’ belly.

Barbie Jamili, May Ann Nuique and Ayesha Juegos worked double time to overturn that deficit into a 25-23 fourth-set escape.

Then in the fifth, it was the closest of battles as Jewel Encarnacion, Joan Monares and Niña Ytang answered every Adamson point to force a 13-all tie.

In the ensuing play though, Abi Goc committed a costly service error that the Lady Falcons capitalized on as Jen Villegas blocked Irah Jaboneta in the following play for the Adamson win in two hours and 33 minutes.

Jamili led the Lady Falcons with an all-around showing of 16 points, 14 excellent receptions, and 11 digs, while Nuique backed her up with 15 points.

Villegas and Red Bascon chipped in 12 and 10 points as well as they enjoyed 35 free points from UP.

“The win made us so happy because we were coming off a string of losses and that really hurt,” said an emotional Karen Verdeflor, who came up with 25 digs and 15 receptions.

Adamson’s next game will be on Wednesday against defending champion De La Salle University at the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

Ytang led all scorers with 17 points as the Fighting Maroons sagged to their fifth straight loss, sinking to 1-11.

Monares and off-the-bench Jewel Encarnacion each delivered 16 points while Steph Bustrillo poured 10 points across three sets.

UP will be back next Saturday against FEU at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.