‘Phl, Japanese ties closest ever’

The diplomatic ties between the Philippines and Japan are presently at their peak, their respective foreign ministers said Thursday (US time).

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and his Japanese counterpart, Kamikawa Yoko, said this during their bilateral meeting on the margins of the Trilateral Japan-Philippines-US Summit in Washington, D.C.

“The two Foreign Ministers discussed the Philippine-Japan Strategic Partnership and noted that the bilateral relations are currently at the highest level,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

Manalo and Kamikawa also noted the deepened defense and security cooperation between the two countries through existing dialogue mechanisms in various areas.

“They looked forward to the convening of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Meeting (2+2) of the Philippines and Japan, which the Philippines is scheduled to hold this year,” the department said.

During their meeting, Manalo affirmed Japan’s status as “one of the Philippines’ most dependable partners in all facets of our bilateral relations, including the Official Development Assistance (ODA), maritime security, trade and investments, and recently the Official Security Assistance (OSA), which allows the Philippines to acquire a coastal radar system which enhances the Philippine Armed Forces’ maritime domain awareness capabilities.”

Manalo and Kamikawa also discussed the issues concerning the West Philippine Sea, which is a common concern for Japan due to China’s expansive claims in both the East and South China Seas.

The Philippines, through Manalo, expressed its gratitude to Japan for its “firm and unequivocal support to the Philippine position on the West Philippine Sea, to maritime rights and jurisdiction, including freedom of navigation.”

The DFA said the two diplomats also discussed regional and international issues, such as Gaza and disarmament matters, specifically the Fissile Missile Cut-Off Treaty, the West Philippine Sea, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, and the East China Sea.