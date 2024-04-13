Perkins fuels Phoenix win

Phoenix survived a furious fourth quarter rally by Converge and a combined 63 points by Alec Stockton and Justine Arana to essay a 113-107 win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Philippine Cup Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Fuel Masters flirted with disaster after almost squandering an 18-point lead early in the final period before Ken Tuffin scored seven straight points to bring order back for their second win in six games.

Jason Perkins delivered a double-double of 26 points and 13 rebounds he spiked with four assists and one block to lead Phoenix, which halted a two-game slide.

Ricci Rivero finished with 17 points capped by a completed three-poinbt play with 11:15 left in the game for the Fuel Masters’ biggest lead at 91-73.

Tuffin added 16 points and 10 boards while Matthew Daves and Jayjay Alejandro scored 11 and 10, respectively for Phoenix.

“It’s the same thing that happened to us in the first half, we kind of lost our identity. But we tried to share the ball and had six guys in double figures. Once we got back that identity we were able to get back on track,” Fuel Masters assistant coach Willy Wilson said.

The FiberXers sparked a scorching run that closed the gap, 103-100, after a King Caralipio basket in the last 3:51. Tuffin answered with a triple followed by another basket before RJ Jazul sank a free throw off a technical foul on Arana.

Tuffin then swished in a couple of charities to put the game away, 111-100 with 2:42 left.

Arana had a personal-best 32 points and 16 rebounds while Stockton had a career-high 31 points but their efforts weren’t enough to save winless Converge from absorbing its seventh straight loss.