Pelicans boost playoff chances

LOS ANGELES (AFP) — The New Orleans Pelicans boosted their hopes of securing an automatic playoff berth following a 135-123 road victory over the Sacramento Kings.

In a crucial Western Conference battle in northern California, Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum both finished with 31 points as the Pelicans completed an impressive wire-to-wire win.

The result means New Orleans will clinch sixth place in the West — and avoid the play-in tournament — if they win their final two games, at Golden State on Friday and against the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Sunday.

The Pelicans were always in control after a devastating first-quarter performance where they raced into a 34-11 lead at one stage after an 18-0 run.

“Throw the first punch to the last punch, and go out on our shield,” McCollum said of New Orleans’ aggressive first-quarter approach.

“Understand the work, understand the preparation, have fun with it and just enjoy the blessing of being able to play this game at a high level.”

The Kings’ defeat left them in eighth place in the West on 45-35 — an identical record to ninth-placed Golden State and the 10th-placed Lakers, meaning the final standings are likely to go down to the wire.

Golden State improved to 45-35 after laboring past the eliminated Portland Trail Blazers 100-92 in Oregon.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors scoring with 22 points with Jonathan Kuminga adding 19.

Eastern Conference top seed Boston slumped to its second straight loss with a 118-109 home defeat to the New York Knicks at the TD Garden.