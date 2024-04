LATEST

No more 'Hari ng Kalsada'

LOOK: E-bikes, e-trikes, and tricycles were seen passing by along Recto Avenue in Manila on Saturday, 13 April. According to Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Acting Chairman Atty. Romano Artes, the mentioned vehicles will be prohibited from passing through the main thoroughfares of Metro Manila starting 15 April. | via John Louie Abrina