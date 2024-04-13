Manila LGU launches mega job fair

The local government of Manila on Friday kicked off another “Mega Job Fair” which aimed at connecting unemployed residents with job opportunities.

This iteration of the program follows the success of a previous job fair held several months ago as the local government garnered even greater support from local establishments participating in the event.

Organized by the city’s Public Employment Service Office (PESO) under its director Fernan Bermejo, the fair offered at least 1,000 job vacancies across various industries.

Bermejo explained that the initiative, undertaken upon Lacuna’s directive, was conducted in collaboration with QQ Mall and the Department of Labor and Employment-National Capital Region (DoLE-NCR) Manila Field Office.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna, on the other hand, provided additional information for applicants, advising them to wear casual attire and bring at least 10 copies of their resume and a pen.

Lacuna also offered practical tips for attendees, recommending they arrive with a full stomach, carry water to stay hydrated, wear comfortable and breathable clothing, and take precautions against the sun.