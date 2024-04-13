Israel on alert for Iran attack

Israel was on alert Thursday after its arch-foe Iran threatened reprisals over its strike of Tehran’s consulate in Syria this month that killed two Iranian generals and seven Revolutionary Guards.

Israel strengthened its air defenses and paused leave for combat units.

Its ally, the United States, also announced it was restricting the movements of its diplomats over security fears, saying that “out of an abundance of caution” staffers and their family could not undertake personal travel outside the Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Beersheeva areas “until further notice.”

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned Wednesday that Israel “must be punished and will be punished,” days after one of his advisers said Israeli embassies are “no longer safe.”

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz swiftly replied on social media site X that “if Iran attacks from its territory, Israel will respond and attack Iran.”

Also, US President Joe Biden said he had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that “our commitment to Israel’s security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad.”