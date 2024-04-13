Filipino Food Month opens in culinary capital

Aside from NCCA, the Department of Agriculture (DA) is also a lead agency in the celebration with support from the Department of Tourism and the private organization Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement (PCHM).

Kicking off the month-long celebration, the NCCA mounted an opening program on 5 April in Mabalacat City, in partnership with the city’s local government and tourism office. Cooking workshops were held at Mabalacat Elementary School, showing how to make the local bread called putung babi; kilayin, a stew of pork and pig organs; and the Pampangan version of the biko, a kind of rice cake.