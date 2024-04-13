Dubai OFW prods more Phl-based data centers

ORION, Bataan — A Filipino engineer based in Dubai is advocating for the construction of more data centers in the Philippines, citing their growing importance in the digital age.

Engr. Jhun Retuta Lachica also supported the ongoing initiative to convert the mothballed Bataan Nuclear Power Plant into a cloud computing facility.

Lachica, who holds Master’s degrees in Public Administration and Engineering, emphasized the crucial role that data centers play in storing and managing vast amounts of digital data for individuals, businesses, and critical infrastructure.

“Data centers host powerful servers and computing infrastructure that enable complex computational tasks, such as data analysis, modeling, and simulations,” Lachica explained. “This computational power is essential for various industries, including finance, healthcare, research, and entertainment.”

He pointed out that data centers are designed with backup systems and power supplies to ensure high availability and minimize downtime for businesses and organizations.

Likewise, data centers can adapt to changing data processing needs without significant upfront investments, he added.

At the same time, Lachica explained that robust security measures protect sensitive information from unauthorized access and cyberattacks.

Lachica acknowledged the environmental impact of data centers due to their energy consumption.

However, he pointed to growing emphasis on sustainability, with green data center initiatives utilizing renewable energy sources and energy-efficient technologies.

“Overall, data centers are essential components of the digital infrastructure,” Lachica concluded. “Their impact can be substantial, bringing economic opportunities, technological advancements, and potential environmental challenges that need to be addressed.”