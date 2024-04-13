DFA: Singapore FM to visit Manila

Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan will embark on an official visit to the Philippines next week, the Department of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.

According to the DFA, Balakrishnan will visit the Philippines 15-17 April to meet his counterpart, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo.

The two foreign ministers will discuss “ways to further strengthen Philippine-Singapore relations, as well as to exchange views on regional and international developments.”

“The visit of Foreign Minister Balakrishnan follows the successful convening of the 6th Informal-Consultations on the Philippine-Singapore Action Plan last February 2024,” the DFA said.

“The current visit is expected to build on the gains of the IC-PSAP and plan for future engagements as relations between the two countries continue to deepen,” it added.

The department said the Philippines and Singapore “enjoy more than five decades of multi-faceted engagement in the areas of defense and security, trade and investment, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.”