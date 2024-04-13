China unfazed by MDT

China is not bothered by the Mutual Defense Treaty between the Philippines and the United States, its embassy in the Philippines said Friday, following the historic trilateral summit between the two countries and Japan.

“China is determined to uphold its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. The US-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty will not move us a bit from our will and resolve,” the embassy told reporters in a Viber message.

This was the reply of the Chinese Embassy when asked about President Joe Biden's pronouncement that the Philippines has the US’ support in upholding its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.

The embassy said the US is “not a party to the South China Sea issue and is not in a position to interfere in issues between China and the Philippines.”

It reiterated that the increasing tension between Manila and Beijing was due to Washington's actions.

“The recent tension in the South China Sea would not have occurred without the US egging the Philippines on,” it added.

Over the past year, tensions between Manila and Beijing increased after the latter became more aggressive in blocking the country’s rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal.

The BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era ship, serves as the permanent outpost of the Philippines at Ayungin and is staffed by Filipino military personnel.

Ayungin is a focal point of contention between the two countries with overlapping claims. Located 105 nautical miles west of Palawan, the low tide elevation is in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf.