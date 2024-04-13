Catacutan, Classic freeze Heatwaves

Orin Catacutan scored five points, including the clinching foul throw with 6.7 seconds left, to help the Valenzuela Classic stun the Pangasinan Heatwaves, 86-85, in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Sixth Season on Friday at the Wes Arena in Valenzuela City.

Other games saw Bataan gain a share of the lead with an 86-74 victory over Bacolod and Sarangani thwart Mindoro’s fiery rally, 99-93.

Also playing key roles in Valenzuela’s reversal were Dennis Santos, who canned the game-tying triple with 32.8 seconds to go, and Michael Angelo Macion, who made two charities, against only four points for Pangasinan in the homestretch.

Valenzuela rebounded from its 76-82 loss to Zamboanga in the 30-team tournament inaugurals on 6 April, while newcomer Pangasinan absorbed its second straight defeat even with multi-titled mentor Jerson Cabiltes at the helm.

Catacutan, a 6-foot-2 high-flying winger out of St. Clare College, wound up with 23 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block for the Classic of coach Jhon Velasquez.

Valenzuela also drew 15 points and three rebounds from Nemesis Dela Cruz, 12 points and three rebounds from Macion, and 12 points plus seven rebounds and two assists from Santos.

The Heatwaves got 21 points, five assists, three rebounds and two steals from Ian Melencio, 16 points, 10 assists and three steals from Hesed Gabo, and 11 points from Ed Daquiaog.

It was a strong performance by Valenzuela, which held the lead for a total of 33 minutes and 32 seconds against only 4 minutes and 20 seconds for Pangasinan.

Bataan, which climbed to 2-0 in the company of Negros, Zamboanga and expansion team Abra, drew 15 points and seven rebounds from Rhaffy Octobre, 11 points from Yves Sazon, eight points plus 10 rebounds from Alex Ramos and 8 points plus three rebounds and two assists from Jason Castro.