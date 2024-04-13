Boulevard project in Cagayan completed

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said Saturday that it has completed the construction of the Abulug-Ballesteros Bay View Boulevard in Abulug, Cagayan.

DPWH said the construction of the boulevard is seen to address the longstanding challenge in accessing key tourism destination in the Cagayan town.

DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan said the newly-completed project involves the construction of a 490-meter-long boulevard with a 6.7-meter-wide concrete pavement, complete with sidewalks, slope protection, and a seawall.

“Abulug-Ballesteros Bay View Boulevard serves a crucial role in safeguarding the area against potential storm surge and flooding while providing a venue for various tourism-related businesses along the coastline as it provides a panoramic view of the beach,” Bonoan said.

Bonoan said the structure also benefits local fisherfolk in the area by providing a dedicated port that aims to boost the local fishing industry.

The DPWH Cagayan 2nd District Engineering Office implemented the Abulug-Ballesteros Bay View Boulevard Project in the amount of P26.9 million, funded through the 2023 General Appropriations Act under the Tourism Road Infrastructure Program.