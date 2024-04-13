Artists mount exhibits to showcase their works and attract patrons. Kirsha Kaechele’s “Ladies Lounge” at Tasmania’s Museum of Old and New Art in Australia drew a complaint, though.

The exhibit features works by leading artists and a collection of antiquities, but it is open only to women. Kaechele’s ban on male visitors was a protest against discrimination and men’s-only social clubs.

A man denied entry to the lounge sued the museum last year for discrimination. Last week, a court ruled that the museum had violated Tasmania’s Anti-Discrimination Act on the grounds that the plaintiff had paid the museum’s Aus$35 (US$23) entry fee that includes access to all areas of the building, including the Ladies Lounge. The court ordered the lounge to “cease refusing entry” to “persons who do not identify as ladies” within 28 days.

Meanwhile, in Germany, an aspiring artist exhibited his work at a modern art gallery, hoping to get noticed by the art circle. By coincidence, the 51-year-old freelance artist also worked at Munich’s Pinakothek der Moderne as a staffer in the gallery’s technical services team.

The man’s painting, measuring 23 inches by 47 inches, was hung in a passageway of the gallery — one of Europe’s largest collections of modern art. The gallery features works by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst and Salvador Dalí, among others.

Gallery spokesperson Tine Nehler told the German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that the painting had been removed and returned to the artist, BBC News reports. In addition, he was fired and banned from the gallery.

The man’s misfortune was his own fault, though. He apparently drilled two holes in a wall of the gallery and mounted his painting there without permission.