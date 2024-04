John Louie Abrina

LATEST

WPS climate forum

LOOK: Climate impact at the West Philippine Sea is at the forefront at the Kapihan sa Manila Hotel forum on 12 April 2024. Climate Change Commissioner Albert P. Dela Cruz Sr., PCG Special Staff for WPS, and PCG's Spokesperson for WPS, CG Commo Jay T. Tarriela of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), talked about the significance of regional maritime security and geopolitics. | via 📷 John Louie Abrina