Student roboteers win big at 9th Phl Robothon competition

The country’s brightest, most tech-savvy young minds won big in the 9th Philippine Robothon Competition 2024 co-organized by First Eduspec Inc. and Rex Education.
The competition was aptly themed "F.U.T.U.R.E.: Filipinos in Unified Technologies, Unveiling Robotics Excellence; Pagtanaw sa Ating Ambisyon Tungo sa Matatag na Edukasyon." It gave young Filipino innovators a fitting platform to show their expertise in robotics, a field becoming increasingly important in today’s society.
The ninth edition, like its predecessors, allowed the student participants not only to demonstrate their various technical skills when it comes to robotics but also their ability to create innovative solutions to pressing community issues.
St. Paul College Pasig (Primary), Las Piñas Montessori School (Middle), Brokenshire College Toril (Junior), and Grace Christian College (Senior) were adjudged champions in the different mini-robot challenge categories. De La Salle University Integrated School (Middle) and Immaculate Conception-Greenhills (High School), on the other hand, were hailed as the big winners in the two innovative open categories.
Aside from the contest proper, another highlight of the 9th Philippine Robothon Competition was the seminar-workshop titled "Unlocking Learner's Potential through STEAM Education." This conference gathered some of the country’s best, most innovative experts in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math — including Gino Luayon, School Head at the Domuschola International School; Vilma Clerigo, Principal at San Beda College Alabang; and Paolo Josef Blando, Program and Partnership Development Officer, The National Teacher’s College — to discuss the growing importance of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education in the modern-day curriculum and how to unlock students’ potential in these fields.
First Eduspec Inc., a global leader in offering innovative, technology-based educational solutions and services, and Rex Education, one of the country’s leading publishers of academic materials, are committed to promoting and supporting STEAM education nationwide. Rex Education has been relentless in promoting STEM education in the Philippines, incorporating the latest pedagogies and learning strategies in its comprehensive portfolio of scholastic materials and holding various events championing STEAM education and quality education, in general.