Student roboteers win big at 9th Phl Robothon competition

The country’s brightest, most tech-savvy young minds won big in the 9th Philippine Robothon Competition 2024 co-organized by First Eduspec Inc. and Rex Education.

The competition was aptly themed "F.U.T.U.R.E.: Filipinos in Unified Technologies, Unveiling Robotics Excellence; Pagtanaw sa Ating Ambisyon Tungo sa Matatag na Edukasyon." It gave young Filipino innovators a fitting platform to show their expertise in robotics, a field becoming increasingly important in today’s society.