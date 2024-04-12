Saint Benilde blasts San Beda in ‘NC’ volley

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Arena)

7 a.m. — Perpetual vs Letran (m)

9 a.m. — Perpetual vs Letran (w)

2 p.m. — Arellano vs Mapua (w)

5:30 p.m. — Arellano vs Mapua (m)

College of Saint Benilde made full use of its solid roster in beating San Beda College, 25-11, 25-21, 25-22, Friday to remain unscathed and stay on top while stretching its winning streak in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 99 women’s volleyball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan.

Michelle Gamit and Wielyn Estoque led the way for the the Lady Blazers with 13 points each while Gayle Pascual chipped in 10 hits for the team’s second straight win.

It was also Saint Benilde’s 31st straight victory dating back to four years ago when it won seven straight before the season was halted due to the Covid-19.

The school then went on to rack up a pair of 11-game title sweeps the next two seasons before hurdling Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-14, 25-23, in Sunday’s opener.

Against the Lady Red Spikers, the Lady Blazers made sure their winning ways would continue as head coach

Jerry Yee utilized every player on the bench with the exception of Zamantha Nolasco.

No player got to see action in three full sets.