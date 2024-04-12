Phl, US marine corps conduct urban ops training

The country's naval infantry conducted urban operations training in Maguindanao del Norte as part of the ongoing Marine Exercise 2024 (MAREX24) with the United States Marine Corps.

The exercise aims to improve the knowledge and skills of marine soldiers in urban operations as well as prepare forces to confront the complexities of modern warfare.

"Through these activities, we are building a force that is ready to face any challenge, ensuring the safety and security of our nations," the Philippine Marines Corps said in a statement on Friday.

Marine soldiers have undergone training in Close-Quarters Combat, one of the most effective examples of urban operations tactic that was used during the Marawi Siege in 2017.

They also performed practical exercises applying exterior and interior movement tactics with drills held at the 64th Force Reconnaissance Company headquarters.

The MAREX24, which started on 8 April and will run until 19 April, is the first-ever bilateral exercise that was conducted within the Central Mindanao region between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps.

Participants will also undergo training on subject matter exchange exercise (SMEE) and combined field training exercise (FTX) — focusing on maritime security operations in the littorals, amphibious assault operations, and special operations.

The SMEEs will cover topics on tactical combat casualty care; urban and jungle operations; logistics, marksmanship, planning, and orders development; and community relations and humanitarian assistance events.

Under MAREX24, participants are expected to rehearse emerging concepts in regional security.

It is conducted to simultaneously strengthen the relationship and enhance interoperability between the Philippine Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps.