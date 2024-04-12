Over 25K households exit 4Ps program

Some 25,904 household beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) nationwide have graduated from the program in the first quarter of the year after achieving self-sufficiency status, an official of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Thursday.

“The 4Ps Pugay-Tagumpay graduation and exit ceremony is a celebration of the beneficiaries’ milestone and highlights the significant achievement that reflects the dedication and hard work of both the beneficiaries and the program implementers,” Assistant Secretary for Disaster Response Management Group Irene Dumlao said.

The 4Ps graduates were recognized during the “Pugay Tagumpay” graduation and exit ceremonies conducted by the different DSWD Field Offices in partnership with the local government units.

Dumlao, who is also DSWD co-spokesperson, said the “Pugay Tagumpay” is a commendation to the beneficiaries whose lives have improved through the program, and with the assistance of partner stakeholders.

“The graduation of these households signifies not only achieving economic stability but also empowering households with newfound competency to cope with challenges and to contribute to the development of their respective communities. Also, the 4Ps beneficiaries become active partners in connecting the government’s programs and services to other vulnerable and underprivileged families,” Dumlao explained.

Households who were assessed to have achieved self-sufficiency and those who have volunteered to exit from the program are officially endorsed to their respective local government units either for further interventions to sustain their level of well-being or for aftercare monitoring.