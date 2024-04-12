Melody Avecilla’s ‘SELLebrate’ defines American dreams and opportunities

Turning dreams into reality.
Melody Avecilla, founder and chief executive officer of Costwise Insurance, highlights in her book, SELLebrate, the endless franchising possibilities that can help every Filipino achieve the American dream.
She delivers thoughtful introductions, exploring the power of entrepreneurship, merging dreams with her remarkable insights on a visionary path to US residency. Avecilla strives to convey the message of building people’s aspirations as they journey closer to their lifelong plans and ambitions.
At an event held at Club Filipino in San Juan City, Avecilla talked about the importance of knowing one’s selling points and encouraged tapping into that. She explained the steps to a better life through wise financial decisions and the powerful factor of obtaining a green card for immigration status. The program, concise and full of insights, received valuable input from Avecilla’s publisher and an immigration attorney, highlighting the benefits of effective financial insurance.
“I love the Philippines,” Avecilla said. “America has done so much for me and my family. The dream is to have a comfortable life, make a difference and to provide for the family.”
Avecilla stressed that with boundless energy and charisma, all things are attainable.
The program continued and even included a book signing session, allowing for a one-on-one conversation with her.
SELLabrate accentuates Melody’s efforts in lowering costs and ensuring a decently profitable sales team, branding it as a blueprint for employers, employees, entrepreneurs and the self-employed.
Avecilla aims to convey her passion for business success and the importance of providing wise advice to individuals in need. For the first quarter following the release of her book, she is pleased to announce that up to $4 from each sale will be donated to organizations dedicated to ending child hunger.
Available on Amazon, SELLebrate: A Sales Guide For Those Who Hate To Lose is priced at $23.99 in paperback format.