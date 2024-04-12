Melody Avecilla’s ‘SELLebrate’ defines American dreams and opportunities

“I love the Philippines,” Avecilla said. “America has done so much for me and my family. The dream is to have a comfortable life, make a difference and to provide for the family.”

Avecilla stressed that with boundless energy and charisma, all things are attainable.

The program continued and even included a book signing session, allowing for a one-on-one conversation with her.

SELLabrate accentuates Melody’s efforts in lowering costs and ensuring a decently profitable sales team, branding it as a blueprint for employers, employees, entrepreneurs and the self-employed.

Avecilla aims to convey her passion for business success and the importance of providing wise advice to individuals in need. For the first quarter following the release of her book, she is pleased to announce that up to $4 from each sale will be donated to organizations dedicated to ending child hunger.

Available on Amazon, SELLebrate: A Sales Guide For Those Who Hate To Lose is priced at $23.99 in paperback format.