Lady Tamaraws out for revenge

Games today:

(Ninoy Aquino Stadium)

10 a.m. — Adamson vs UP (m)

12 p.m. — FEU vs UST (m)

2 p.m. — Adamson vs UP (w)

4 p.m. — FEU vs UST (w)

Stunning league-leading University of Santo Tomas (UST) is foremost on Far Eastern University’s (FEU) mind Saturday when the two squads collide in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament that is heating up at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Malate, Manila.

With a 6-4 record, the Lady Tamaraws can end three seasons of no semifinals action with a win against the Golden Tigresses, whom they pushed to a five-set marathon in the first round before ultimately fading away.

UST (10-1), De La Salle University (9-1), and National University (9-2) have already secured their tickets to the postseason.

Their 22-25, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20, 15-7 loss to the Golden Tigresses would be their main motivation coming into their 4 p.m. clash, according to Lady Tamaraws head coach Manolo Refugia.

“We are aching to get back at UST because of our loss to them was heartbreaking,” Lady Tams coach Manolo Refugia.

UST, on the other hand, welcomes back top gunner Angge Poyos, who missed their game against University of the Philippines last Wednesday due to dehydration.

Against the Fighting Maroons, lefty hitters Jonna Perdido and Regina Jurado led the charge for the Golden Tigresses with 24 points apiece.

“The old rivalry between FEU and UST is still there so the game is going to be neck-and-neck and nail-biting. UST will be out to prove that they deserve to be in the Final Four,” said longtime UST coach Kungfu Reyes.

Both Adamson University and University of the Philippines (UP) bid to halt their respective skids in the 2 p.m. collision.

The Lady Falcons (2-8) have dropped their past six games while the Fighting Maroons (1-10) have suffered defeats in their previous four games.

Adamson got the better of UP in their first-round face-off, 25-22, 25-22, 28-26.

In the men’s division, the Tamaraws seek to strengthen their position at the top of the table at 12 p.m. against the Golden Spikers, who are looking to secure at least a playoff for a Final Four spot.

Opening the day at 10 a.m. will be the Soaring Falcons trying to breathe life into their dwindling playoff chances against the winless Fighting Maroons.