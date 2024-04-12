Hello Kitty at The Pen

Starting 15 April, The Lobby is inviting fans and lovers of the lovable pop icon to share an irresistibly sweet and savory Hello Kitty Afternoon Tea that the hotel’s talented head pastry chef Annalyn Solano and her team have crafted, using fresh seasonal fruits and ingredients. Inspired by Hello Kitty’s signature red bow, the cute collection of afternoon tea classics includes Strawberry Financiers and Strawberry and Rose Tea Sandwich Cookies, and comes with the most lovable and cuddly Hello Kitty and The Peninsula Bear limited-edition plush toy set.