Hello Kitty at The Pen

Is there anything Hello Kitty can’t do?
Since her creation back in 1974, the cute and cuddly character has been on TV, collaborated with fashion powerhouses, and even cut an album, quickly becoming one of the buzziest names in the fashion industry. The list is long, and it has made her a serious cultural icon.
Now, in celebration of five decades of cuteness and friendship, Hello Kitty and The Peninsula Manila are taking things to a new level with a Hello Kitty Afternoon Tea at The Lobby.
Starting 15 April, The Lobby is inviting fans and lovers of the lovable pop icon to share an irresistibly sweet and savory Hello Kitty Afternoon Tea that the hotel’s talented head pastry chef Annalyn Solano and her team have crafted, using fresh seasonal fruits and ingredients. Inspired by Hello Kitty’s signature red bow, the cute collection of afternoon tea classics includes Strawberry Financiers and Strawberry and Rose Tea Sandwich Cookies, and comes with the most lovable and cuddly Hello Kitty and The Peninsula Bear limited-edition plush toy set.
If you’re ready to fall in love with Instagram-worthy creations of culinary art paired with the most adorable plush toys, visit The Lobby from 15 April to 15 May. The Lobby’s Hello Kitty Afternoon Tea is priced at P 5,000 (with a pot of tea) and P 7,000 (with two flutes of Champagne) which comes with a Hello Kitty and The Peninsula Bear limited-edition plush toy set.
Prices are subject to VAT, 10 percent service charge, and 12.6 local taxes. Available daily, 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Call The Peninsula Manila at +63 2 8887 2888, ext. 6694 or email diningPMN@peninsula.com. Visit peninsula.com.