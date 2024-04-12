GLIMMER OF HOPE

Showcasing her vintage form, Dindin Manabat kept Akari’s hopes alive by firing in 25 points in their 25-17, 25-14, 25-20 win over Capital1 Thursday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Despite their second straight shutout victory, the Power Chargers remained in seventh place with a 4-5 (win-loss) record.

Though they are still near the sink hole, their chances of making it to the post-elimination play still remains mathematically possible.

To pull it off, Akari has to win its last two matches to boost their points tally and that at least three of the four teams contending for the last two semis spots do not exceed six wins.

The one-hour, 30-minute beatdown also served as a big morale-booster for the Power Chargers, who will next face the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on 20 April before capping their prelims bid in the season-opening conference against the winless Strong Group Athletics on 27 April.

“Just enjoying the game and perform well and show what the Akari game is like,” said Manabat, who also had 20 kills, three blocks and two aces

“So every training, every game, all we have to do is enjoy the game and win.”

Akari head coach Raffy Mosuela was all praises for the players, stressing that the team used the Capital1 game as a warmup to a pivotal duel with Chery Tiggo.

“Credit to them because our hardwork paid off. From the start, our focus was on the Chery game because it will be a tough game.”

While the Solar Spikers kept itself in the thick of the fight in the early-goings, the Chargers asserted their dominance as the sets progressed, building on their momentum from their previous three-set victory over the Galeries Tower Highrisers last weekend.

“It was a good opportunity for everyone to execute all of the strategies that we’ve been practicing for the past couple of weeks,” said top middle Fifi Sharma.

“So, our mindset is to come up with our best so we build up our confidence going into the next couple of games.”

With Manabat leading the charge, Akari tallied 48 attack points compared to the Solar Spikers’ 29. Grethcel Soltones contributed nine points and showcased her versatility with 14 excellent digs and nine receptions.

Princess Madrigal and Faith Nisperos each scored eight points with Nisperos also finishing with six excellent receptions, while Sharma added seven points for Akari, which also posted seven blocks and the same number of aces, while its rivals managed only three blocks and two aces.

Although Capital1 briefly led at 8-6 in the second frame, the Solar Spikers couldn’t sustain their charge and eventually succumbed to the Chargers’ strong comeback.

Similarly, they held a 13-12 advantage in the third, but after Manabat tied it with a blast, the Chargers scored 12 of the last 19 points, sealing the victory with Soltones crisp crosscourt attack and a Roselle Baliton quick hit.

Jorelle Singh came away with 10 points while Janeca Lana scored eight points and Lourdes Clemente added six points for the Solar Spikers, who fell to 1-8.