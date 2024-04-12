Ebrahim: Adopt peace and harmony

ZAMBOANGA CITY — The chief minister of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) urged the people in the region to embrace the teachings of Ramadan to adopt peace, harmony and development.

BARMM Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim issued his appeal to the people in the region during the Eid’l Fitr congregational prayer held at the Bangsamoro Government Center (BGC) in Cotabato City on Wednesday.

Ebrahim stressed that this first day of Shawwal or the 10th month of the lunar-based Islamic calendar will pave the way to stronger family bonds, peace, harmony, and development across the Bangsamoro region.

BARMM is composed of the provinces of Basilan, Lanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, Sulu, and TawiTawi; and the cities of Cotabato, Marawi, and Lamitan.

Ebrahim said, “Even though Eid marks the end of Ramadan, may we continue to practice and demonstrate the ideals and teachings that have guided us throughout this sacred month.”

He also highlighted the inclusivity of this Muslim festivity, emphasizing that it is for everyone, including marginalized individuals.

Eid’l Fitr, which translates to the “Feast of the Breaking of the Fast,” is a special occasion for Muslims that concludes the month-long Ramadan worldwide.

“During our celebrations, let us not forget those who are less fortunate among us. Let us open our hearts and hands to include them in our celebration, embodying the essence of Eid as a time of collective celebration and sharing,” he said.

“As we lift our hands in prayer, let us implore the guidance and blessings of the Almighty Allah to accept our fasts and prayers and bless the Bangsamoro people.”