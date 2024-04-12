Choco Mucho targets semis slot

Games today:

(Philsports Arena)

2 p.m. — Galeries Tower vs Farm Fresh

4 p.m. — Strong Group vs Choco Mucho

6 p.m. — Nxled vs Creamline

Choco Mucho guns for one of the coveted semifinal slots as it battles cellar-dweller Strong Group while Creamline bids to bolster its own title drive against Nxled Saturday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The Flying Titans and the PLDT High Speed Hitters lead the pack with identical 7-1 records but both still need two more victories to secure their spots in the post-elims play, avoiding potential complications of point tiebreakers with four other teams also in hot pursuit of the hotly-disputed semis tickets.

Creamline, Petro Gaz and Chery Tiggo are tied for third at 6-2, while Cignal, despite its loss to Chery Tiggo last Tuesday, remains relevant with a 5-3 ledger.

Akari (4-5) and Nxled (3-5) still have a mathematical chance but must win all remaining matches and rely on unfavorable results for Creamline, Chery Tiggo and Petro Gazz to create playoff opportunities.

The PVL points system will come into play to break the ties and determine advancement.

Choco Mucho, bannered by the prolific Sisi Rondina, Isa Molde and Maddie Madayag, is expected to unleash its full potential against Strong Group, featuring Dolly Verzosa, Sheeka Espinosa and Mary Joy Onofre, in their 4 p.m. clash.

Similarly, Creamline, led by Tots Carlos and Jema Galanza, clashes with Nxled at 6 p.m.

Despite facing the defending champions, Nxled’s coach Taka Minowa is optimistic about his team’s chances, counting on players like Ivy Lacsina, Lycha Ebon, Chiara Permentiall, Camille Victore and Krich Macaslang.

Meanwhile, Farm Fresh and Galeries Tower, already eliminated with similar 2-6 slates, clash for pride at 2 p.m.

Choco Mucho and Creamline’s matches also serve as crucial preparation for their highly anticipated face-off on 18 April at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

After dropping a five-set defeat to PLDT last 19 March, Choco Mucho has regained its form, posting convincing victories over Akari, Galeries Tower and Capital1, making the Flying Titans the overwhelming favorites against the Athletics.