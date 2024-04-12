Cash reward awaits EJ

World-rated pole vaulter EJ Obiena stands to receive a whooping cash reward of $50,000 (P2.8 million) from the World Athletics if the Italy-based Filipino wins the gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association secretary general Jasper Tanhueco told DAILY TRIBUNE that this announcement would greatly help athletes who prepare for years to get in and win in the biggest multi-port event in the world.

World Athletics announced that for the first time in the Summer Games’ 128-year history, winners of all 48 track and field events will be rewarded.

“Well it’s a significant recognition and contribution to the sport. This kind of support from World Athletics can serve as motivation for athletes around the world and provide financial assistance as they continue their training and pursue their athletic goals,” Tanhueco said in an online conversation.

“Personally, I view cash prizes as crucial support for athletes who commit their lives to their sport. It can greatly aid in their training, development and life. Like in any pursuit, resources and funds are essential for progress and excellence.”

Giving out cash prizes to track and field competitions is nothing new for the competitors.

In fact, tournaments such as the Diamond League and the World Athletics Continental Tour hand out cash prizes for the top finishers.

Last year’s Diamond League saw Tokyo Games gold medalist and Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis not only win the trophy and set a new world record of 6.23 meters, but he also pocketed a cash prize of $30,000.