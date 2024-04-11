Rival teams put target on Kaya’s back

Kaya FC-Iloilo expects the opposing teams to give them hell as the club attempts to retain its supremacy in the Philippines Football League.

Head coach Yu Hoshide said The Lions have to keep their guard up as the league only has a single round robin for the 15-team tournament.

Kaya started its title defense on a high note after a 2-0 win over United City FC.

“All our games are going to be tough. We have to give our 100 percent in every game,” Hoshide said.

“We appreciate the fans coming over and helping us. It helped us win.”

A lot of teams are looking to knock off Kaya’s crown this year.

Last year’s runner-up Cebu FC delivered a 4-0 beatdown over returning Loyola FC while Stallion Laguna FC buried Don Bosco Garelli FC, 7-0, in their first match of the new season.

New club One Taguig FC is also expected to challenge Kaya not only because of its 4-1 win over Manila Montet FC owing to the presence of goalkeeper Quincy Kameraad and midfield Arnel Amita, who are former Kaya players.