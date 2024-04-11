The parade of bodies and swimsuits seems never-ending. Yes, temperatures will continue to rise, according to current forecasts, and so will the clamor for the perfect piece for the ultimate vacay.

Splashing into the local scene is Cebu swimsuit/lifestyle brand Paraiso. The brand was established by former supermodel Marjay Ramirez, who says, “We chose Paraiso because I am from Cebu and the first thing when I think of home is paraiso, which means paradise. It has always been an escape for me.”stylish and practical investments for women of all ages.