The parade of bodies and swimsuits seems never-ending. Yes, temperatures will continue to rise, according to current forecasts, and so will the clamor for the perfect piece for the ultimate vacay.
Splashing into the local scene is Cebu swimsuit/lifestyle brand Paraiso. The brand was established by former supermodel Marjay Ramirez, who says, “We chose Paraiso because I am from Cebu and the first thing when I think of home is paraiso, which means paradise. It has always been an escape for me.”stylish and practical investments for women of all ages.
The idea is to invest on a piece that will last and take part in creating a lifetime of memories in special and unforgettable escapes.
The answer to flimsy and too-trendy swimwear, these modern classics are designed from Cebu with love and made to last forever. These are stylish and practical investments for women of all ages today.
Five different styles are named Lana, Isla, Naia, Coco and Makai.
Lana is a curved neck micro bikini top with a cover stitch, adjustable straps and a seamless mid-rise bikini bottom. It comes in two colors, Sage and Dawn, one of which is made of econyl fabric (recycled nylon from fishing nets left in our oceans).
Isla is a triangle top with adjustable straps and a seamless string bikini with side ties and a cheeky bottom. It comes in Noir and Sand.
Naia is a seamless V-cut bikini top with an elasticated underbust band and seamless V-cut waist bottom with a paneled front and a cheeky detail. It comes in two colors as well: Noir and Amber/Nude.
Coco is a one-piece, seamless, low-neck with a peekaboo cutout and cross back with a medium coverage bottom and comes in three colors, namely, Noir, Sand and Ash.
Lastly, the Makai is a seamless low-back one-piece with adjustable top straps with a cheeky bottom that comes in Noir.
Feels like second skin
The Philippines is a sea of both local and foreign swimsuit brands, but Paraiso prides itself in three things - practicality, quality and durability.
This luxury swimwear brand offers one of the best quality swimsuits in the world at a price tag that doesn’t break the bank. It also modestly boasts of its stitching and connection points that are of the highest quality to provide a seamless kind of swimwear that feels like second skin.
Nowadays, you can’t keep changing swimsuits all the time especially with the global waste condition and the way it impacts our environment. Marjay says “The fabric we use is long-lasting and non-piling, enabling one to treasure their swimwear for years to come.”
Close to her heart
Fashion and swimwear are nothing new to this supermodel who represented the country in the Supermodel of the World competition in 2001.
Her extensive experience in modeling covers both local and international scenes, spanning more than two decades in Asia, North America and recently Australia.
This towering mannequin of stunning exotic beauty and perfect olive skin knows good clothes, how they should fall, fit and feel on and off the runways. Now married with two kids (plus a third one coming this September), she has decided to settle and create this paradise of a dream in a place close to her heart - home.
Paraiso, to date, is already expanding into a lifestyle brand. Currently working on collections to offer aside from their main product line, they have hats, t-shirts and totes that are all proudly made in Cebu.
There is that sense of pride of place or origin that we keep close to our heart. Something that inspires us and we keep on coming back to. Just like that favorite piece of swimwear that you probably wear and style the whole summer. Or the precious Paraiso you carry in your bag to some exciting destination and the memories that come with it.
Marjay ends, “We want women to tell stories as to when, where they wore the swimwear and the adventures they had wearing it for years to come.”
Check Paraiso swimwear at www.paraisoswimwear.com and on IG @paraisoswimwear
