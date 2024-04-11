P100K reward for ex-Vigan SK chair case

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur — With police facing a blank wall on the cold-blooded murder of former Sangguniang Kabataan chairman Marionne Tugade in Caoayan, Ilocos Sur, the provincial government and the Heritage city of Vigan have offered P100,000 cash reward to anyone who could help solve or identify the killers.

Tugade is the son of former Mayor Mario Tugade of Caoayan and a resident of Barangay Don Alejandro Quirolgico, Caoayan town.

Col. Darnell Dulnuan, police director and Lt. Col. Danny Ligayo, chief investigator of the provincial police office, could not provide as of this time a clue as to the killing of the victim and the identification of the suspects, despite the proliferation of CCTV cameras in and around this city.

This writer texted Col. Dulnuan and Col. Ligayo twice, to get any development on the killing but they could not provide any update or development on the case.

Newsmen believe it was the handiwork of hired killers and professional gunmen as the victim reportedly succumbed to two gun shot wounds in the head and face.

This writer also tried to inquire from Lt. Col. Benigno Sumawang, spokesperson of B/Gen. Lou Evangelista, to no avail as he also refused to answer this newsman’s queries about the murder of the former SK chairman.

Gen. Evangelista, through Sumawang, keeps on sending regularly their accomplishments to newsmen but fails to brief newsmen about the killing that shocked the Ilocos region.

Vigan and Ilocos Sur asked the public to report to Vigan PNP through numbers 0917 8607316 and 0998 9672940 if they have any information that will lead to the identities and apprehension of the suspects.

According to the initial investigation by the police, the victim was driving a Sports Utility Vehicle with his alleged girlfriend as passenger when unidentified gunmen onboard a motorcycle appeared and shot him in the face.

The suspects as usual fled to unknown directions.

The victim was brought to a hospital where he died.

Police are conducting follow-up operations but cannot yet give any clue who the suspects are.