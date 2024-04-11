OP suspends DavNor guv

“After a preliminary evaluation and consideration of the parties’ allegations and evidence. This Office finds strong evidence of guilt against Gov Jubahib. Likewise, given the gravity of the offense charged, there is a great probability that his continuance in office could influence the witnesses or pose a threat to the safety and integrity of the records and other evidence,” the preventive suspension reads.

The preventive suspension was not received by Jubahib's office. Instead, it was posted on one of the walls of the provincial capitol building. Furthermore, the order was also copied to the office of Interior Secretary Abalos.

To recall, a complaint was filed by Davao del Norte District 2 board member, Orly Amit last year during the barangay elections for Grave Abuse of Authority and Oppression.