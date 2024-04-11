Herlene Budol reacts to viral ‘panty-less’ live stream

In the short video viewed on her Facebook account, Budol is shown speaking to someone who’s not on camera. When the TV personality finished her live streaming session, she stood up and that’s when her viewers thought they saw her not wearing panties.

This online moment then created a stir on social media, generating comments such as: “Tingnan mo nga kung nakita ba. Nakita ba? Nakita ba? Nakita nyo? Tingnan nyo nga. Nakita ba ’te? (Look if you can see it. Was it seen? Did you see it? Please see. Was it seen, sis?)

Budol swiftly reacted to the issue via online, too: “Big issue agad sa panty? Personally, I dont see anything wrong for the panty issue. Nag rarampa nga ako sa entablado wearing Swimsuit. Halos abot hanggang langit nga hugis ng swimsuit ko, tapos ito panty lang. Well, its part of human error & always remember mistake is part of human being.” (I sashay on stage wearing sweatsuits that are very revealing. This is just about panties.)

Many netizens reacted to her post, as one said: "Just accept the fact na nagkamali ka (that you made a mistake) instead of hiding your embarrassment in a defensive way. I don't follow you, but it happens that your video was shared internationally, don't play ignorant wrong is wrong, have some respect to the young viewers too."

Na-friendzone yarn?

Darren Espanto's matter-of-fact statement on It’s Showtime that he’s single was generally taken as an on-the-spot revelation that friendship is all there is between him and fellow TV personality Cassy Legaspi.