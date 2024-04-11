Herlene Budol reacts to viral ‘panty-less’ live stream

Actress Herlene Budol unwittingly found herself in a controversy as her recent live stream video seemingly caught her with her "pants down."
In the short video viewed on her Facebook account, Budol is shown speaking to someone who’s not on camera. When the TV personality finished her live streaming session, she stood up and that’s when her viewers thought they saw her not wearing panties.
This online moment then created a stir on social media, generating comments such as: “Tingnan mo nga kung nakita ba. Nakita ba? Nakita ba? Nakita nyo? Tingnan nyo nga. Nakita ba ’te? (Look if you can see it. Was it seen? Did you see it? Please see. Was it seen, sis?)
Budol swiftly reacted to the issue via online, too: “Big issue agad sa panty? Personally, I dont see anything wrong for the panty issue. Nag rarampa nga ako sa entablado wearing Swimsuit. Halos abot hanggang langit nga hugis ng swimsuit ko, tapos ito panty lang. Well, its part of human error & always remember mistake is part of human being.” (I sashay on stage wearing sweatsuits that are very revealing. This is just about panties.)
Many netizens reacted to her post, as one said: "Just accept the fact na nagkamali ka (that you made a mistake) instead of hiding your embarrassment in a defensive way. I don't follow you, but it happens that your video was shared internationally, don't play ignorant wrong is wrong, have some respect to the young viewers too."
Na-friendzone yarn?
Darren Espanto's matter-of-fact statement on It’s Showtime that he’s single was generally taken as an on-the-spot revelation that friendship is all there is between him and fellow TV personality Cassy Legaspi.
The Kapamilya TV host, singer and actor confirmed this via social media: “Si Cassy ang isa sa mga taong parang tinatakbuhan ko kapag medyo (is one of the people I run to when I feel) down po ako. When I need someone to talk to, she's always there, she's a great listener, she's a great person to ask advice for. At saka ang bilis niya pong makapag-lighten ng mood pagdating sa akin. (She instantly lightens up my mood.) So I'm really just grateful to have a friend like her," said Espanto.
Legaspi then posted a cryptic message online that netizens felt was her reaction to Espanto’s statement. Her Instagram story features these lines from the song “Ain’t Nobody Takin My Baby” by hip-hop artist Russ: “Cause hurt people, hurt people, that's a known fact.”
Her mother, veteran actress Carmina Villarroel, also posted a cryptic message that intrigued netizens even more as they strongly felt that Espanto was being alluded to. Villarroel shared a photo with this text: "don't expect the same in return."
Adding fuel to the issue, Espanto got teased by his It’s Showtime co-hosts in another episode for giving his undivided attention to their guest artist, Kyline Alcantara. Just like Espanto, Alcantara had ties with the celebrity family when she was still supposedly dating Legaspi’s twin, Mavy.
‘It's Showtime’ hosts prove power with online views
The recent participation of It's Showtime emcees in GMA-7’s Dingdong Dantes-hosted game show, Family Feud, showed great strength in online viewing. Vice Ganda with his teammates Jhong Hilario, Amy Perez and Jugs Jugueta played against Anne Curtis and her teammates Vhong Navarro, Ogie Alcasid and Teddy Corpuz. They brought the house down with their kulitan and tawanan.
Not a few in Family Feud’s production noticed the surge in the episode's online views. The show, it was hissed to us, usually gets 100,000 views online on its regular programming. This time, the views easily reached over a million and still counting. They said this feat is not easy to surpass.
