Heavyweights make IRONMAN 70.3 return

The upcoming IRONMAN 70.3 Lapu-Lapu will not only commemorate its 10th anniversary with a dazzling return to Cebu on 21 April but also showcase a formidable assembly of global triathlon talents.

The top-level event promises an intense competition, featuring the return of Portugal’s Filipe Azevedo, who will be gunning for a second title after scoring a narrow victory in last year’s edition of the challenging 1.9K swim-90K-21K run distance event in Davao.

Azevedo, 31, is primed for an even more impressive showing, having refined his prowess in premier competitions over the past year.

Joining the elite roster is Chinese Taipei’s Tuan Chun Chang, who placed third in Davao, alongside a cadre of international contenders gearing up for a duel of strength, skill and staying power.

Athletes like Daniel Bakkegard from Denmark, South Africa’s Henri Schoeman, Thomas Bishop from England, American Ben Stern, and Michael Tong from New Zealand are poised to ignite the race with their quest for victory.

The presence of these triathletes ensures a fiercely competitive race from the swim through the bike and into the closing run stage under the daunting conditions expected in Cebu.

The spotlight will also shine on a strong Australian contingent, led by Sam Osborne, Caleb Noble, Charlie Quin, Jarrod Osborne, Calvin Amos, Nick Carling and Nathan Dortmann, representing a country renowned for its triathlon excellence. Their participation underscores the global appeal and competitive depth of the event that has marked every triathlon staging in pre-pandemic times.

Local athletes are also gearing up for both the overall championship and age-group accolades across a spectrum of categories. The event welcomes competitors in divisions ranking from 18-24 to 70-74 years old, for both men and women, with registration currently open for those looking to secure their spot in the prestigious race organized by the IRONMAN Group and presented by Megaworld and Mactan Newtown.

The last staging in Mactan Newtown, Cebu saw Augusto Benedicto and Ines Santiago clinch overall honors. Their anticipated return adds to the excitement, positioning them as leading figures in the local side’s challenge for the title in what has been billed as the Crown Jewel of Asia.

Since its inception in 2012, the IRONMAN series in Cebu has attracted up to 3,000 athletes globally with this year’s course again featuring the iconic CCLEX (Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway) bridge, a landmark structure in the Philippines.