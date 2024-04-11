Hanoi takes the crown as TripAdvisor's top food destination

In a flavorful victory, Vietnam's bustling capital city, Hanoi, has clinched the prestigious title of Best Food Destination 2024, as declared by avid globetrotters on the renowned travel hub, TripAdvisor.

Hanoi's charm knows no bounds, earning accolades for its seamless blend of history and modernity.

"The charming Vietnamese capital has aged well, preserving the Old Quarter, monuments, and colonial architecture, while making room for modern developments alongside," TripAdvisor said.

"Hanoi may have shrugged off several former names, including Thang Long, or 'ascending dragon,' but it hasn't forgotten its past, as sites such as Ho Chi Minh's Mausoleum and Hoa Lo Prison attest. Lakes, parks, shady boulevards and more than 600 temples and pagodas add to the appeal of this city, which is easily explored by taxi," the online travel hub added.

Hanoi's vibrant street food scene beckons with tantalizing aromas and mouthwatering delights at every corner. From steaming bowls of pho to crispy banh mi sandwiches, the city's gastronomic offerings are a feast for the senses.