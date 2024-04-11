Denise Laurel warns falling prey to content creator’s empty promises

Denise Laurel voiced out her feelings regarding a content creator’s empty promises on their supposed collaboration.

The actress openly addressed the matter in a TikTok video recently uploaded on her account. She said that what happened with the unnamed person second-guessing the collab and deciding to scrap it at the last minute is such a fiasco.

In the post’s caption, Laurel described how she was approached by the content creator to do a “mini-content” only to be forgotten in the end.

She wrote, “Conceptualizing, clearing my schedule, calling my team, getting my make-up done, only to get cancelled right before the collab.”

“I was approached for this collaboration by the way,” she added.

Comments to her post poured in, many of which said the content creator in question might be a fast-rising artist in the country. But Laurel immediately made clarifications.

“Nope, not local,” she pointed out. One commenter then asked if the person involved in the issue is a Thai actor, perhaps Win Metawin, who happens to be the leading man of Janella Salvador in the cross-country romance movie, Under Parallel Skies.

Laurel cleared Metawin’s name right away, even stressing that she actually admires the Thai actor. “Omg, no, not Win! He’s a breath of fresh air,” she said.

She also agreed with other commenters in noting that the action is a red flag for other creators to be wary of. “When it’s a simple online collab, it isn’t a common practice,” said the star of the upcoming teleserye, Prinsesa Ng City Jail, along with Sofia Pablo and Allen Ansay.