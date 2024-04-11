Day tripper

Went on a quickie tour a few days ago to see the opening of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Sixth Season in Calasiao, Pangasinan.

I was amazed at the reception given to the MPBL by local officials but was even more stunned when the first of the double-header came into play.

Playing against each other were Zamboanga and Valenzuela, squads that served as a warmup to the main game featuring newcomers Pangasinan and Abra.

I was expecting that the crowd would just watch without showing any emotions since they could not identify themselves with the two teams.

But I was mistaken. Make that grossly mistaken.

As the seconds ticked away and the game was on the line, the audience gasped at every turnover made and cheered for every basket that counted.

These MPBL fans were on their feet as if the home playing team was seeing action and the game was going to be decided in the final seconds.

“That’s the beauty of the MPBL,” said eight-division champion and league founder Manny Pacquiao.

“I have spent not just hundreds of millions to make sure our people can watch the MPBL and be proud of their regional identity.”

“I will do everything possible to make sure that the league stays.”

While it is Pacquiao who bankrolls the cagefest, the support of the local government units is likewise a game-changer.

There are 30 teams entered in the tournament that will run for nine months.

There will be up to three games on tap every playdate.

Except on Sundays, the MPBL will stage games daily across the country.

Last year, powerhouse Pampanga, starring Justine Baltazar and a bevy of other big guns, beat Bacoor.

The MPBL’s hardworking publicist, Roy Luarca, formerly of the Philippine Daily Inquirer, insists the balance of power has shifted.

“A lot of the teams have ramped up their respective rosters and the strong teams are fully aware of this,” he said.

While the day trip was tiring as I only got home at 4 in the morning the following day, it was worth it.

Apart from the games, I was happy to bring home some goodies such as Putong Calasiao, the town’s pride and joy, and got a taste of the local delicacy “Pigar Pigar” (stir-fried carabeef with onions and cabbage) and matched it with my favorite brew from the famed brewery of San Miguel.

So, when’s the next road trip, Roy?