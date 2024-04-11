Bong Go champions grassroots sports dev't in Romblon

Go also shared that the event, which was held in Sibuyan Island, is symbolic in terms of promoting sports development particularly in grassroots and island communities. Sibuyan, often called the "Galápagos of Asia" for its rich biodiversity, is an island in Romblon.

“Napakaganda ng pagkakataong ito hindi lamang para sa inyong mga kabataan kundi para rin sa buong munisipalidad ng Cajidiocan at sa isla ng Sibuyan. Dito, hindi lamang ang inyong lakas at bilis ang susukatin, kundi pati na rin ang puso at determinasyon. Sa bawat laro, hindi lamang medalya ang inyong hinahangad kundi ang karangalan na maipakita ang inyong pinakamahusay na kakayahan,” Go, known as Mr. Malasakit, continued.

He then highlighted several legislative measures to improve the sports sector, including his significant contribution through Republic Act No. 11470, which he authored and co-sponsored. This Act established the National Academy of Sports (NAS) at New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac, offering a secondary education program with a specialized sports curriculum developed jointly with the Department of Education and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Further, the lawmaker also discussed Senate Bill No. 2514, his proposed Philippine National Games Act, which aims to institutionalize a comprehensive national sports program that integrates grassroots development with national sports enhancement. The bill is also supported by Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Majority Floor Leader Senator Joel Villanueva and promises to be a transformative program to promote sports in the grassroots.

Senator Go acknowledged the need for substantial support and highlighted his successful advocacy for increased funding for the Philippine Sports Commission. This budget enhancement aims to improve Filipino athletes' training, preparation, and competitive edge and develop effective programs to nurture emerging sports talents across the nation.

“Sa lahat ng mga kabataang atleta, tandaan ninyo, higit sa pagiging matulin o malakas, ang pinakamahalaga ay ang pagiging mabuting ehemplo sa kapwa kabataan. Ang tagumpay ay hindi lamang nasusukat sa bilang ng medalyang nakukuha kundi sa dami rin ng mga puso na inyong napapasaya at mga buhay na napapabuti,” highlighted Go.

“Sa huli, nais kong iwanan kayo ng isang paalala: sa bawat pagsubok at hamon, sa loob at labas ng laro, lagi nating isipin na ang tunay na lakas ay nasa pagsasama-sama at pagtutulungan,” he ended.

On the same day, Go helped displaced workers in the town and briefly inspected a road improvement project he supported as Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

Meanwhile, he was also in Magdiwang town earlier that day to witness the turnover of its new Super Health Center that would improve access to primary health services in the island. Through the collective efforts of Go, the Department of Health (DOH) led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, local government units, and fellow lawmakers, sufficient funds have been allocated for the construction of around 700 Super Health Centers nationwide strategically located in various localities, including five in Romblon.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon,” underscored Go as he continues his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.