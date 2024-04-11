Another high-ranking gov't official commits EDSA busway violation

Days after the former Ilocos Governor Luis "Chavit" Singson admitted he committed an EDSA Busway violation, another high-ranking government official on Thursday made the same mistake but this time, left only a license card of his driver.

The vehicle, the popular and usual black Toyota Land Cruiser used by many politicians, bearing the plate Number 7, indicating it was owned by a senator was flagged down by Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) traffic enforcers and the Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (SAICT) for using the busway in EDSA Ortigas area.

When it stopped at the Ortigas Avenue MRT Station, the driver of the said vehicle was confronted by several MMDA and SAICT members.

To their surprise, the driver of the vehicle just rolled down the window and handed his driver's license, telling the officials that they were in a hurry and sped off.

The incident was also caught by the cameras of the media standing by in the area for a possible scene but were also stunned when the vehicle sped off.

Not a single traffic official in that situation was also able to say their piece, as the vehicle pushed it way to leave them.

It was not clear who among the country's senators was in that vehicle.

Just last Monday, Singson was also flagged down in Cubao for using the busway.

However, unlike the senator's vehicle, Chavit stopped and set a good example by introducing himself after his two-vehicle convoy was stopped.

The former governor even requested the MMDA enforcers to penalize his driver and issue a traffic violation ticket for breaking the EDSA busway regulation.

He then made a public apology on his social media account and invited some media members to his home in Corinthian Village, to explain that his driver decided to take over another vehicle in order to avoid being late for their appointment.

They used the bus lane, which did not have a barrier.

"I'm sorry for what happened. Di dapat tularan," he said, adding that he immediately called up MMDA Chairman Romando Artes to apologize.

He made a promise to give P100,000 to all the traffic enforcers who apprehended them for doing their duty.

It is scheduled to happen on Monday, 15 April, when Artes invited Singson to be at their flag-raising ceremony to extend his gesture.