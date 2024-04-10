UP Law rules Jessup Moot Court world tilt

The University of the Philippines College of Law (UP Law) made history by securing the prestigious world champion title at the 2024 Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court Competition held in Washington, D.C. on 6 April.

“This remarkable victory comes nearly three decades after their last triumph in the same competition, reaffirming UP Law’s unparalleled excellence on the global stage,” a post on the UP College of Law’s Facebook page read.

Renowned as the oldest and largest moot competition globally, the competition saw a record-breaking 642 teams from over 100 jurisdictions competing for the prestigious title this year.

This year’s competition problem, “The Case Concerning The Sterren Forty,” simulated a fictional dispute between nations before the International Court of Justice.

It concerned pressing issues of political expression, statelessness, nationality rights, and the authority of the United Nations Security Council in dispute resolution.

“This win is particularly significant against the backdrop of contemporary global challenges in dispute resolution, which are prevalent across various jurisdictions worldwide,” the website post read.

The UP Law team emerged as the sole Philippine representative to advance to the quarterfinals and the lone team from the Asia-Pacific region to reach the championship stage. It culminated in a gripping showdown with the Universidad Torcuato Di Tella.

Led by coach Marianne Crielle G. Vitug and faculty adviser Rommel J. Casis, the UP Law Jessup Team — composed of Mary Regine Dadole, Pauline de Leon, Pauline Samantha Sagayo, Chinzen Viernes, and Ignacio Lorenzo Villareal — displayed outstanding advocacy skills. In the final round, Villareal was presented the prestigious Schwebel Award for Best Oralist.

“The entire UPAA community celebrates this remarkable milestone with you, recognizing the countless hours of preparation, research, and teamwork that went into this success. Your triumph brings honor and inspires aspiring legal minds across the nation. Your victory serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration to us all,” UP said in a post.