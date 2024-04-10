Sightings of snakes alarm Baguio officials

BAGUIO CITY — Prompted by sightings of poisonous snakes in the area, Baguio City Councilor Mylen Yaranon wants to know the capability of the Baguio General Hospital and Medical Center (BGHMC) to respond to cases of snake-bites.

In a resolution, Yaranon is asking the medical facility if it has enough anti-venom that will help in saving the lives of people bitten by venomous snakes like cobra. She said this is to inform the public on the availability of the medicine.

On 5 January this year, a King Cobra was seen inside an apartment in Sto. Tomas, Balacbac, Baguio City. A snake of the same specie was also sighted in September 2023 at Balacbac.

On 21 March, 2024, a cobra was spotted entering a house in Upper Atok Trail, Baguio City.

The snake was rescued and turned over to the authorities.

Snake experts and the health authorities continue to remind the public to immediately report any sightings of snakes to them for proper handling. The public was also cautioned not to try to catch or hurt the snakes.

The resolution of Yaranon will be forwarded to the BGHMC for appropriate response.