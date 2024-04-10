Questionable NPA social justice

The communist New People’s Army (NPA) has long been a controversial entity, lauded by some for its advocacy of social justice and criticized by others for its methods and alleged human rights abuses.

Recent reports on the treatment of Teodulo Arburyas, who was purportedly denied treatment for hepatitis and left to perish, highlight the complexities surrounding the NPA’s treatment of its members.

The NPA emerged in the late 1960s as the armed wing of the Communist Party of the Philippines. Initially founded to challenge the perceived injustices of the Philippine government, the NPA has waged a protracted insurgency, often operating in rural areas where government control is limited.

Over the years, the NPA has been accused of numerous human rights violations, including extrajudicial killings, extortion, and the recruitment of child soldiers.

Arburyas’ case sheds light on the internal dynamics of the NPA and raises questions about its treatment of its members. According to reports, Arburyas, a ranking leader in the Eastern Visayas Regional Party Committee, was allegedly denied medical treatment for hepatitis by NPA leaders, which led to his death. He was purportedly buried in a shallow grave without the dignity of a proper burial. Such actions, if true, raise serious concerns about the NPA’s commitment to its members’ welfare and adherence to basic human rights principles.

The military reportedly exhumed the remains of Arburyas to allow his family to grieve and give him a decent burial.

The treatment of Arburyas exemplifies a broader issue within the NPA regarding the treatment of its members. While the organization espouses social justice and equality rhetoric, its actions often contradict these ideals. Denying medical treatment to a member in need is not only a violation of basic human rights but also undermines the very principles the NPA claims to uphold.

Moreover, the manner by which Arburyas was allegedly buried reflects a disregard for human dignity and raises questions about the organization’s internal governance and accountability mechanisms.

One possible explanation for such treatment is the NPA’s hierarchical structure and strict discipline. The organization operates under a centralized command structure, with leaders exerting significant control over the members.

This top-down approach may lead to decisions that prioritize the organization’s goals over the well-being of individual members. Additionally, the NPA’s reliance on secrecy and clandestine operations may contribute to a culture of impunity, where abuses go unchecked and dissent is suppressed.

Furthermore, the NPA’s status as a terrorist group engaged in armed conflict complicates efforts to hold it accountable for human rights violations. The Philippine government has often used the NPA’s alleged abuses as justification for its heavy-handed tactics, including martial law and counterinsurgency operations.

This cycle of violence and impunity perpetuates a climate of fear and mistrust, making it difficult for victims to seek justice and for human rights advocates to conduct independent investigations.

First and foremost, the NPA must prioritize the well-being of its members and adhere to basic principles of human rights and humanitarian law. This includes providing access to medical care and ensuring dignified treatment for all members, regardless of their perceived value to the organization.

It should establish transparent mechanisms for accountability and oversight, allowing for grievances to be addressed and abuses to be investigated. This may involve opening communication channels with independent human rights organizations and fostering a culture of accountability within the organization itself.

The Philippine government must also take steps to address the root causes of the insurgency, including social inequality, poverty, and lack of access to basic services. By addressing these underlying grievances, the government can reduce the appeal of armed groups like the NPA and create space for the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Moving forward, it is essential for both the NPA and the Philippine government to prioritize the protection of human rights and work towards a peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Only through a genuine commitment to justice and accountability can lasting peace be achieved.

