Marcos: Transit system will fix traffic congestion in Metro Manila

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday said the only way to decongest Metro Manila traffic is through making a mass transit system while expanding motorcycle taxis in other urban areas across the Philippines.

During the open forum of the Bagong Pilipinas Town Hall Meeting on Traffic Concerns, Marcos explained that the government is intensifying its efforts to enhance the country's public transportation network.

"There really is no solution to traffic if we don't transition to the roads and shift to mass transit. That's why we're putting up subways, putting up trains, this is really to make things much easier. No more traffic," Marcos said.

"Even the rich ride the train because it's the fastest way to get to their destination. That's how it is even in big cities like New York and London. They ride the train. so that really is the only solution," Marcos added.

The Chief Executive also mentioned that the government is trying to double time in establishing the mass transit in Metro Manila since traffic congestion continues wasting the commuter's time as well as wasting the fuel of the motorists.

Motorcycle taxis in decongesting traffic outside Manila

Meanwhile, Marcos emphasized the importance of expanding motorcycle services outside of Metro Manila to cater to the growing demand for deliveries and other essential services.

"Motorcycles are really important – all their services, their deliveries," Marcos said, noting that there are around 15 million riders in the country.

He also acknowledged the role that motorcycle services play in solving the needs of Filipinos in several cities where traffic congestion poses a significant challenge.

Acknowledging the pressing need to address this issue, Marcos Jr. outlined the strategies being considered to facilitate the expansion of motorcycle services in high-traffic areas.

"That's why we're trying to see what are the other areas, high-traffic areas, where we can expand our motorcycle services," Marcos said.

The president emphasized the importance of adopting a holistic approach to this expansion endeavor.

He underscored the necessity of considering various factors, such as infrastructure, regulations, and safety measures, to ensure the effectiveness and sustainability of the proposed strategies.

There is still no rule that makes motorcycle taxis legal as an alternative way to get around.

A test run that began in 2019 is now being done to lay the groundwork for laws about motorbike taxis. Angkas, Joyride, and Move It were the only businesses that were allowed to take part in the study.